Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $14.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waste Management by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,680,000 after acquiring an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 641,268 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,786 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

