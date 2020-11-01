Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

NYSE:WFC opened at $21.45 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $206,000. AXA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 191.0% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

