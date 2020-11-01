Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.24. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

