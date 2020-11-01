Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Virtusa reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

