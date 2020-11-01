Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NESR. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.