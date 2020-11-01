Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.68.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

