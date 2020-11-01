Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

