Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. CGI’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,140,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,823,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 311,344 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 315,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

