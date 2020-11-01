Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE:PBA opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

