Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.