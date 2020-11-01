Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $258.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -15.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

