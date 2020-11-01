Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Edap Tms stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of 424.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

