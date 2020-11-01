ZEON Hits Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. ZEON has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $91,435.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.03796426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00026644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00210208 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

