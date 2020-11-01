Zynex, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynex by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zynex by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Zynex by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

