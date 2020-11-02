$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cango were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.