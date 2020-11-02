10,058 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $51.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

