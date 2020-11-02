111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in 111 during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in 111 by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $571.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YI. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of 111 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

