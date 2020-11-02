15,154 Shares in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,154 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $826.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

