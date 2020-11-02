16,000 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,289.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $208.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $228.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

