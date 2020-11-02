258,769 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 258,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 213,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.64 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

