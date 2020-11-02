3,326 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 680,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,005,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

