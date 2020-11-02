35,000 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 101.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.