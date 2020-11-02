36,000 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR opened at $85.38 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

