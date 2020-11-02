47,200 Shares in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concho Resources Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

