49,655 Shares in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 1,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

