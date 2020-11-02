6,686 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Carrier Global by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 356,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,842 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 136,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

