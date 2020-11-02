75,000 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,864 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $39.39 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

