75,000 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after acquiring an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 463,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 386,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,929,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,595 shares of company stock worth $2,014,864. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $39.39 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

