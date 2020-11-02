Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s 5th Largest Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Shares of ABT opened at $105.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.