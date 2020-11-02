AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

ABBV opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

