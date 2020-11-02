ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

ACAD opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

