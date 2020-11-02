Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 609,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 163,207 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,827,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,805,000.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

