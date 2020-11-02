Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Acerinox stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.