Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,557 shares during the period.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.