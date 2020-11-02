Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $434.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. Aegion has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

