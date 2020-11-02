Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of AERI opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

