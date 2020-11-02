Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $75.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.