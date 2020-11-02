Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $237.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

