Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $107.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

