AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AGNC opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,684,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

