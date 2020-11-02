Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$105.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,489,008.52. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.48, for a total transaction of C$191,025.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,384,240. Insiders sold a total of 26,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,285 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

