Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

