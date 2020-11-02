Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $38,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

