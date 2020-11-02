Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($90.00).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.57 and its 200 day moving average is €64.28.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

