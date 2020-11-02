Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 72 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 72 ($0.94) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 61.70 ($0.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.18. Airtel Africa Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.74 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08). The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

