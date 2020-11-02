Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $317.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,487 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

