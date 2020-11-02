Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $317.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,014 shares of company stock worth $1,271,487 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

