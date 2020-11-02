Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 4.95%.

ALG stock opened at $120.33 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

In other news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,287.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,952.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

