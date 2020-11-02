Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 198,400 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 368.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.59 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADT news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,137,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

