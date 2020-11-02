Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 37,820 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

